Here's What We Know So Far About Three Major Incidents In London

Armed British police rushed to London Bridge Saturday (June 3) after a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians while others were stabbed nearby. 20 people have been taken to six different area hospitals while others were treated with less serious injuries at the scene, according to Peter Rhodes, the London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations.

The Metropolitan Police say they were called out just after 10 p.m. local time for reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge. Soon after, reports of stabbings happened at Borough Market, not far away. Police were also called to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away, however whatever happened there is deemed to be unrelated. The police force has revealed that armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired. It hasn’t been confirmed yet whether officers fired their weapons. At the time of the attacks, authorities tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and call police.

The two incidents are being described as terrorist attacks that were taken out in coordination. This is the third terror attack to hit the United Kingdom this year. Most recently, a bomb attack outside an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured dozens more. In March, an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbing a policeman to death outside Parliament. View police's latest statement on what happened in the U.K. below.

Our latest statement about the incident in #LondonBridge. We have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London. pic.twitter.com/eDRdk48CBu — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017