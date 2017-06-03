BET Experience 2017!

Third Noose Found In D.C. Near Martin Luther King Mural

Nooses have been recently found across the country as well.

Another noose was found on federal property in Washington D.C. This time, one was discovered near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall, which makes it all that more insulting.

USA Today is reporting that a piece of rope was found on a bench at the memorial near the National Mall. A visitor later turned it in at the memorial’s bookstore.

This latest incident came after a noose was found at the Smithsonian's Hirschorn Museum on Friday (May 26) and another found days later at the Museum of African American History and Culture the following Wednesday.

Nooses have also been found around the country, including one at a high school in North Carolina, a middle school in Florida and hanging from trees on the campus of American University in D.C. after a black woman was elected head of the student government.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” Lonnie Bunch, the director of the African American history museum, told the newspaper.

So far, no one has been found responsible for any of the noose placements.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

