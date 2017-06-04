Bill Maher Issues An Apology For Saying "House N***a"

Bill Maher is now apologizing for his use of the N-word on his program Real Time With Bill Maher .

The comedian says he tossed and turned about it after his program aired on Friday night (June 2). And after social media dragged him, he issued an apology.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said in regards to calling himself a “house n***a.” “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment.”

Maher said the phrase while interviewing Sen. Ben Sasee. HBO, who’s been home to Bill Maher’s show for years, released a statement calling Maher’s comments “completely inexcusable and tasteless.” They also promised to remove “his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

Killer Mike chimed in and says America has bigger problems with racism than Bill Maher. On Twitter, the Atlanta rapper let everyone know his thoughts. "Black have BIGGER things than N****R to concern our selves with: Black Banks, Gentrification, Economics & Trade Education. Love, My N***a," he wrote.