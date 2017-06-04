Drug Dealer Flaunts Money On Facebook Live Before Police Raid His Home

In today’s “I’m with stupid” news, a drug dealer in Jacksonville, Florida decided to flaunt his ill-gotten drug selling gains on Facebook Live, but forgot that real drug dealers move in silence.

In a grainy video, you can see the dealer showing off his mula and boasting about being rich in front of the camera. He tells “f**k n****a” they need to catch up and uh, sounds like the cops took that advice to the chin.

Later in the video, the drug dealer’s flossing session turned into surveillance footage of a live raid of his property. He looked out the window and if you listen closely, you can hear authorities begin surrounding his place.