Drug Dealer Flaunts Money On Facebook Live Before Police Raid His Home

In today’s “I’m with stupid” news, a drug dealer in Jacksonville, Florida decided to flaunt his ill-gotten drug selling gains on Facebook Live, but forgot that real drug dealers move in silence.
In a grainy video, you can see the dealer showing off his mula and boasting about being rich in front of the camera. He tells “f**k n****a” they need to catch up and uh, sounds like the cops took that advice to the chin.
Later in the video, the drug dealer’s flossing session turned into surveillance footage of a live raid of his property. He looked out the window and if you listen closely, you can hear authorities begin surrounding his place.
WATCH: #Jacksonville officers raid man's house while he's on Facebook Live https://t.co/xRda2nlPdv pic.twitter.com/VMl5V8prRs— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 2, 2017
You then can hear police say, “Open the front door,” followed by the sound of smashing windows. Police arrested 22-year-old Breon Hollings after finding crack cocaine, a gun, ammunition, and oxycodone pills in his home.
Hollings is no stranger to police in the area. He’s been previously convicted on charges of child abuse, criminal mischief, trespassing and drug possession. He’ll face a judge in three weeks.
Watch video of the incident below.
(Photo: Dario Sabljak/Getty Images)
COMMENTS