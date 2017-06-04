This Reporter Is Being Dragged For Saying Rep. Maxine Waters "Shoved" Him

Politics in America has gotten very divisive over the last few years and it’s coming to a head between politicians and reporters… Kind of.

The Young Turks journalist recently interviewed Representative Maxine Waters at an event in Los Angeles and tried to play the victim when Waters was fed up with his questions and walked away. Initially, he claimed he was shoved by the Congresswoman, until video surfaced.

After Greg Gianforte , a Montana Congressman who won reelection, assaulted a liberal-leaning reporter, Michael Tracey also thought he could get into the fray.

“Rep. Maxine Waters just shoved me and angrily stormed off as I asked her questions. (Not a violent shove but she initiated physical contact),” he wrote on Twitter. “You can watch for yourself shortly -- the questions were reasonable. Extremely suspect for a member of Congress to shove anybody.”

“Shove” became the focus of what happened, because after the Twitterverse saw what happened, they clowned Tracey.

“Absolutely wild that Maxine Waters handed Michael Tracy that bouquet of flowers that turned out to be lit dynamite,” someone tweeted. “Thoughts and prayers for Michael Tracey, who was tragically propelled off a cliff after Maxine Waters tied dynamite to his roller skates,” another wrote.

It turns out that Waters merely put her hand up and walked away. Check out reaction below.