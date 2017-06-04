Video Captures Woman Take The Hit Of A Reckless Driver To Save A Child

With all the selfishness in the world, it’s great to see someone risk themselves for the well-being of another person.

That’s what happened in Bridgeport, Connecticut recently. Surveillance video showed a kid and his friend walking in-front of a Junco’s. The boy was then shoved out of the way of a car that was speeding toward him by Shanta Jordan.

The speeding car hit both of them as the pair flew in the air and landed on the ground as bystanders rushed to help. While the boy was injured, he definitely wasn’t hurt as much as he would’ve been. Jordan mitigated the impact on the young one.

Police chief A.J. Perez believes the child would have died had the Jordan not taken the impact of the car. “I want to say thank you to this good person,” Perez said. “If it wasn't' because she stepped in, I truly believe it would have been a fatality.”

Both were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive. At one point, it was believed that the boy’s legs would have to be amputated. Now, doctors say they were able to spare him that.

A special tribute honoring Shanta Jordan will be held at City Hall next week.

The driver – who was also hospitalized for his injuries – has been arrested and charged with reckless driving.

See a news package with the haunting scene below.