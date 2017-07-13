Courtroom Cameras Capture Heartbroken Mother of 11-Year-Old Abbiegail Smith Tell Accused Killer 'You Need to Rot in Jail'

Cameras in a New Jersey courtroom captured the moment the grief stricken mother of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith yelled at the man accused of killing the child, reported CBS News.

“You need to rot in jail,” Abbiegail's mother Carol Bennett-Smith exclaimed in Monmouth County Superior Court on Friday. Andreas Erazo, 18, is charged with Abbiegail "Abbie" Smith's murder after police found her body near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg, New Jersey, on Thursday. “My one and only daughter, you took her away from me,” Bennett-Smith told Erazo who stared at the ground. “You can't even look at us.” Erazo, who is charged with murder and weapons charges, lived in the apartment above Abbie's family. Police have not yet determined a motive for the killing.

Previous: New Jersey police have arrested an 18-year-old neighbor in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing. The Monmouth County prosecutor has charged Andreas Erazo with first-degree murder in the death of Abbiegail Smith on Friday, reported Asbury Park Press.

During Erazo's first court appearance, Smith's mother emotionally yelled at Erazo, reported New York Daily News. "You killed my daughter! I hope you rot in jail! My one and only daughter. You can't even look at us! My only daughter. I hope you rot in jail," Smith's mother yelled at Erazo during his first appearance in a New Jersey courtroom. Judge Richard English ordered Erazo held without bail and set a follow-up detention hearing for Wednesday. If convicted, he could get sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Original: Abbiegail Smith went missing Wednesday evening (July 12) from her home in Keansburg, New Jersey, and just 15 hours later she was found dead.

The 11-year-old girl disappeared at around 7:45 p.m. local time yesterday from the apartment she lived in with her mother, who is a nurse. At 8:50 p.m., she was reported missing by her mom. Police arrived at the Hancock Arms Apartment complex at around 5 a.m. Thursday to look for Smith. They were joined by the county’s child abduction response team as well as other agencies, according to NJ.com. It was at 10:45 a.m. when the girl was found dead in what has been described as a large container on the complex grounds. Subsequently, more police showed up to look for evidence of a potential crime. They are investigating the little girl’s death as a homicide. “We were really hopeful that we would find her,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said at a press conference after finding Smith. “It's a punch in the gut for all of us here in the community, especially in law enforcement.” A cause of death has not yet been determined and authorities do not believe Smith’s family was involved in her disappearance or death. “Nobody should sit still until we figure out who did this to this 11-year-old girl,” Gramiccioni said. He followed up by saying that he doesn’t find it odd it took an hour for the family to contact the police. We will keep you updated on this tragic story.

Written by Paul Meara