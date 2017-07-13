News Helicopter Captures the Moment a Little Girl Runs to Officer Rescuing Her After Being Abducted

A news chopper for Action 41 in Kansas City captured the moment an abducted little girl ran into the arms of authorities after the car she slept in was stolen on Wednesday night.

Kansas Police Department said 3-year-old Amaya Vester slept inside her father’s Ford Focus when he parked in the front of a gas station. He went inside to get a drink and left the car running while Vester slept in the back.

Around 7 p.m., a blonde woman wearing a blue sleeveless romper and flip flops stole that vehicle and abducted Vester, reported KMBC.

The woman was at the gas station with a white male wearing a neon shirt and gray shorts. He was in an older model utility truck as seen in the surveillance video.

About two hours later, authorities found the child in Leavenworth County, said KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler. Cameras captured the moment police drove up to Vester, who ran toward the police vehicle.