Graphic Video Shows Police K9 Attacking Handcuffed Man Lying on the Ground While White Officer Kneels on His Legs

A video of a San Diego police canine biting and shaking a man in handcuffs while he was face down in a street has resulted in anger from the public. The video was recorded on Sunday after the unidentified man in the video allegedly ran in and out of traffic, jumped on cars, tried to pull stop signs from the ground, challenged passersby to fight, punched a cab driver and tried to steal a motorcycle.

A San Diego police officer along with the canine officer was sent to A Street near Sixth Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls. When the officer approached the man, he started moving toward the cop and threatened to fight, reported the San Diego Tribune. The officer told the man if he didn’t stop, he’d release the dog. The man does not stop and the dog is released onto the man. As the dog bit down on the man, he screams, “OK, OK, OK!”

🆘‼️👮🔥 #USA: When the German K9 police dog in #SanDiego does not want to let go the perpetrator. Ouch! pic.twitter.com/a2sMRQCN3E — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) July 12, 2017

Video was taken and posted by Facebook user Angel Nuñez with the caption, “So today at work I was able to capture this go down. This K-9 officer had no control of his K-9. There is something definitely wrong with this picture. The officer doesn't seem to have the proper training. Also that dog is not we'll trained......” Immediately, the video received criticism from people who believed the officer did not do enough to call off the dog.

Those dogs are trained extremely well to be called off by a specific word. The cop didn't say anything. — Taylor (@CouldBeTaylor) July 12, 2017 N the 2nd cop came n and grabbed the dude legs, instead of trying to get the dog, no point recording shit, it never does any justice — soft and good (@baybridge49) July 12, 2017

However, on Wednesday, police officials said the officers and the dog followed the department’s policy. “While these videos can be graphic in nature to view, keep in mind our canines are extremely effective at deescalating situations and preventing elevated levels of force to take people into custody,” San Diego police Lt. Scott Wahl told San Diego Tribune. Some people on social media claimed dogs are taught to release on a verbal command, yet Wahl discredited that idea. “Police dogs are taught to bite and hold. This is meant to ensure that the canine does not repeatedly bite a person, which could cause further damage,” the Tribune reported. Officials said the dogs aren’t trained to release on a verbal command, but are taught to release after the officers apply pressure to release the canine’s jaw to ensure they maintain control. Although police have offered statements claiming the dog and cop acted appropriately, many still believe not enough action was not taken.

He could've stopped that dog. At no point did he even try to. Just evil — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) July 12, 2017 This is what I was thinking he seemed to be "fake" calling the dog off. — Wonder Chelly (@ChelsIsRight) July 12, 2017

Written by Rachel Herron