Three Teens Arrested After Horrifying Facebook Live Captures Them Forcing a Special Needs Woman to Perform Oral Sex

On Wednesday, Haleigh Alexis Hudson, 19, Ezzie Johnson and Kadari Fabien Booker, both 17, were detained on charges of felony kidnapping and felony kidnapping and sexual assault, respectively, the Sun Herald reports .

Three teenagers in Missisippi have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault after posting a “gut wrenchingly horrific” video of sexual attack to Facebook.

The video, which was described by a woman who reposted a copy as “gut wrenchingly horrific,” has since been removed from Facebook, the Clarion-Ledger reports.

In the 15-minute video, a man stands over a 23-year-old woman, who was identified as having special needs, as he holds his penis and tells her to perform oral sex. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told reporters that if the victim was in fact a special needs adult, additional charges will be added.

“Suck that d**k!” the man says.

Eventually, a female voice is recorded saying the victim would not be going home until she performed oral sex.

“She ain’t going home,” the voice says. “She’s stuck … she gon’ suck some d**k until her throat swell up.”

At one point, the victim is beaten by the woman in the video while someone says “don’t break it up.”

Investigators believe Johnson and Hudson knew the victim prior to the alleged assault.

“Once again, we are witnessing the dark side of social media,” Papania told reporters before Wednesday’s arrests. “These warrants demonstrate our belief about these three individuals and their criminal acts. However, I can’t help but be disturbed by the incredible number of shares and views of this crude and despicable event … It speaks loudly about our culture.”

Papania said he expects the disturbing pattern to continue.

“I wish people would look at just how warped our society has become,” he told reporters. “We videotape pain and suffering, then we share it and we view it over and over. And I don’t doubt this story will be dead in two days and everybody [will] move on to something else and you still have a victim of a crime.”