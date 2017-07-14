Man Charged With Promoting Obscenity to a Minor and Possession of Child Porn After Sexting and Marrying Teen

Thomas Hannibal Drumgold II pleaded guilty in a Minot court to charges of promoting obscenity to a minor and possession of child pornography. Drumgold is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for drug dealing, reported Minot Daily News .

A 36-year-old man from North Dakota was sentenced to three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for sexting a 17-year-old girl who became his wife last year.

“Obviously we’re sitting here because I made some mistakes,” Drumgold told Judge Todd Cresap.

Drumgold also opened up about the love that he has for his wife and that he realizes he should not have started a relationship with her as a minor.

“I love my wife,” Drumgold told Cresap. “I wouldn’t change the fact that I love my wife. Going through a trial wouldn’t have been the best thing for her.”

Drumgold admitted he should have waited a few months because she would have turned eighteen just shortly after they began their relationship.

Drumgold’s defense attorney, Raissa Carpenter, asked for leniency for Drumgold and stated the 17-year-old may have been more mature than others.

The young woman in question wrote a letter to the court calling herself the “supposed victim” and stating that she wants the charges dropped.

The woman, who married Drumgold last year when she turned 18, was present in the courtroom on Wednesday and stated the case has made things very difficult for her. She added that being without her husband has also been challenging.

While the state had asked for a five-year flat time sentence, Cresap lowered the sentence to three years, which will be served concurrently with the sentence he is already serving for drug dealing.

Drumgold will also have to register as a sex offender for at least 15 years and possibly for life.