Man Who Followed Black Muslim Couple and Yelled 'Go Back to Your Country' Cried When Charged With Hate Crime

Frederick Nolan Sorrell, 49, was accused of second-degree intimidation after a Muslim couple was allegedly subjected to slurs and intimidation May 29, reported KGW.

A man who was arrested last Friday for following and yelling at a Black Muslim couple tearfully spoke to cameras after getting charged with a hate crime on Monday.

Sorrell reportedly drove next to the couple for more than 20 blocks, according to a statement from The Oregon Committee of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

While following the couple, he allegedly tried hit their car and screamed, "Take off the [expletive] burka, this is America, go back to your [expletive] country." He then reportedly made a gesture with his hand that looked like he was firing a handgun.

After pleading not guilty, Sorrell tearfully spoke to cameras where he showed signs of regret.

“I never tried to run into them. I was just going to work. I never tried to follow them. I never tried to make contact with them after the fact,” Sorrell told reported.

Although, he did admit to yelling at the couple, he said it came from “fear.”

“I guess my fear and paranoia, I just yelled out. I don’t go on social media looking to hate on people," he said. "I guess my ignorance and my stupidity is why I opened my mouth, and I shouldn’t have and I claim full responsibility.”

Sorrell then went on to invite the couple to a sit-down conversation, yet there is no update as to whether the couple will take him up on his offer.

“If the victims want to sit down and talk, I would love to sit down and have an open conversation with them and have an open mind and apologize,” he said. “I just don’t know them, and all I know is fear-based information.”

A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said he hopes Sorrell’s arrest serves as an example to others.

"We hope the arrest of this suspect will serve to deter others from committing bias-motivated crimes targeting Muslims or any other minority group," said CAIR-Oregon spokesperson Zakir Khan. "CAIR-Oregon thanks the Portland Police Bureau and the Portland Mayor's office for their diligent efforts in this case."