Teen Makes Harrowing Escape From Basement of Man Who Kidnapped Her and Forced Her to Have Sex With Multiple Men

A 24-year-old man from Milwaukee was accused of tying up a 19-year-old woman in a basement and forcing her to have sex with several men. According to police, Benjamin Hooks, who lives in a three-family home, tied up the unidentified teen in the fall of 2016, reported Fox 6 Now.

The young woman came to live at the home in order to care for the 69-year-old owner of the home, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told police that soon after she moved into the house, “people started showing up and taking over the house." Hooks was involved with the group. Authorities said the victim was locked up in the basement by Hooks, who would sometimes force her to wear a dog collar and stay in a cage. The victim told police she “would usually get one to two meals each day," which she had to share with a pit bull that was locked in the room with her. Hooks would also blindfold the victim and force her to have sex with multiple men while she was tied down and unable to move.

The homeowner believes Hooks snuck into the house when someone else had moved out. The victim was eventually able to escape when Hooks left for a court appearance. Hooks currently faces additional charges of human trafficking a 20-year-old and 15-year-old. Hooks has a total of three open cases, filed between January and May of 2017. In a case filed in January, Hooks faces one count of substantial battery and intentional bodily harm. In early May, he was charged with first degree sexual assault, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. In late May, he was charged with human trafficking as party to a crime, trafficking a child, child abuse, intentionally causing harm and second degree sexual assault of a child.

