Heartwarming Viral Video Shows Police Officer Praying Over Young Boy Who Needed Guidance

Police are getting a lot of negative press these days. This is not going to be one of those stories though.

Atlanta police officer Danielle Ognelodh was recently asked for a different kind of help from a citizen. Video captured by someone nearby shows Ognelodh praying over a child outside of Zone 1 in Bankhead. She told WSB-TV 2 she was on duty when the boy came up to her and requested a prayer.

“We went outside and one of the kids asked for prayer. I sat there with the kids and we all prayed,” she described. “They told me some things in their life that they were going through and that’s how the video happened.”

Ognelodh followed up by explaining how she hopes her presence builds a stronger bond with everyone in the community.

Watch a local news package of what happened below.