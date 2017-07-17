This Babysitter Allegedly Broke a 3-Year-Old's Arm and Beat Him With a Spatula for Wetting His Pants

A Florida babysitter was arrested and booked on Friday after a 3-year-old boy she cares for had to be rushed to the hospital for a broken arm and injuries from spatula, reported The Daytona Beach News-Journal .

Haillee Howell, 21, of Daytona Beach, allegedly beat the unidentified child after he wet his pants, according to an arrest record. Howell was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Howell had been the babysitter for the boy and his two brothers, ages 7 and 8, for five months. On Thursday, the victim’s mother dropped off her three children at Howell’s home around noon. When she returned at 5 p.m., Howell told her that her son had “wet his pants” earlier that day.

The mother then loaded the kids in the car and proceeded to leave. As she was driving, she noticed her youngest son crying and saying his arm hurt.

She took him to the hospital for X-rays and doctors informed her that two bones above the boy’s wrist were broken and had to be reset. A third bone, located above the elbow, also was broken, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department was called to the Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center to investigate the child abuse allegation. According to a report, the investigating detectives were told Howell grabbed the boy by the arm and twisted it until it fractured in three places.

Hospital officials also discovered bruising under both of the boy’s eyes, redness and bruising in both ears and scratches on his legs and stomach. The Department of Children and Families interviewed the young boy who said Howell hurt him because he wet his pants.

One of his brothers also told police he saw Howell hit him with a large kitchen utensil, the report stated.

When Howell was interviewed by detectives, she denied abusing the boy and said she noticed the boy had a swollen arm after he was dropped off at her house Thursday, police said.