Devastated Mother Says Newborn Daughter Died After Deadly Exposure to Herpes Virus From a Kiss

A three-week-old baby in Iowa died Tuesday after contracting a deadly form of the herpes virus, which doctors believe was from a kiss.
According to Fox 4 KC, Nicole and Shane Sifrit welcomed baby Mariana on July 1 and married each other on July 7. However, at the wedding, they noticed the newborn was not eating and would not wake up.
“Within two hours, she had quit breathing, and all her organs just started to fail,” Nicole Sifrit told CNN affiliate WHO.
The couple left their wedding early and took Mariana to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where they learned that she had contracted meningitis HSV-1, caused by the herpes virus.
After an intense medical fight, Nicole Sifrit posted on Facebook that her baby had died.
Mariana’s parents both tested negative for the virus, leading doctors to believe that it could have come from others who visited the child.
“They touch her, and then she touches her mouth with her hand,” Sifrit told Fox 4 KC.
Dr. Tanya Altmann, a pediatrician at Calabasas Pediatrics in California, said, “Viral meningitis is transmitted through close casual contact. However, she caught the virus and then developed meningitis. … It is very common to catch the virus, but very rarely does it develop into meningitis.
“The first two months after a child is born are very critical, as a virus can rapidly spread and cause serious illness in newborns.”
(Photo: Nicole Sifrit via Facebook)
