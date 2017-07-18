Devastated Mother Says Newborn Daughter Died After Deadly Exposure to Herpes Virus From a Kiss

A three-week-old baby in Iowa died Tuesday after contracting a deadly form of the herpes virus, which doctors believe was from a kiss.

According to Fox 4 KC, Nicole and Shane Sifrit welcomed baby Mariana on July 1 and married each other on July 7. However, at the wedding, they noticed the newborn was not eating and would not wake up.

“Within two hours, she had quit breathing, and all her organs just started to fail,” Nicole Sifrit told CNN affiliate WHO.

The couple left their wedding early and took Mariana to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where they learned that she had contracted meningitis HSV-1, caused by the herpes virus.

After an intense medical fight, Nicole Sifrit posted on Facebook that her baby had died.