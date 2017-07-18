DeQuince Brown Starts 'Freedom Fund' After Being Charged With Attempted Murder of the Officer Who Shot Her Boyfriend

The girlfriend of DeJuan Guillory , who was shot and killed by an Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, sheriff’s deputy has started raising money for any and all legal fees associated with her attempted murder charge.

DeQuince Erin Brown, 21, was frog hunting with Guillory on an ATV when Deputy Paul Holden LaFleur approached them and asked for ID. The altercation between the three resulted in Guillory’s killing and Brown being arrested and charged for attempting to murder LaFleur — a claim she vehemently denies.

On Brown’s “Freedom Fund” page, listed on the site Crowd Justice, she said the funds would be used so she can defend herself in court and tell the truth about what happened when Guillory was killed.

“I am now facing a long court battle to defend myself and establish the truth about DeJuan's death,” Brown wrote. “To join the chorus of support and ensure that my family and I are adequately prepared to handle the legal battle ahead, please donate to my Freedom Fund. This fund will assure that I am supported during my legal battle and that all the needs arising from the legal battle are met without delay.”

In LaFleur’s version of the story, Guillory allegedly punched him and Brown jumped on the officer and said “Let’s kill him.”

Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, booked in the Evangeline Parish Jail and given a $75,000 bond.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s department is still conducting an investigation that includes an autopsy, ballistics report and a review of the dash cam footage. Brown is free on bail and LaFleur has not been charged with a crime.