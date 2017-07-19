Devastated Family of 15-Year-Old Cheerleader Who Died of Blood Clots Says Hospital Ignored Her Complaints of Chest Pain

Yunique Morris was a healthy and active cheerleader at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton. About two weeks ago, Yunique went to a doctor at San Joaquin General after experiencing reoccurring chest pain.

A family in Stockton, California, is blaming the San Joaquin General Hospital for negligence in regard to a 15-year-old’s sudden death on Thursday.

Yunique's grandmother, Wanda Ely, told FOX40 the doctor diagnosed the teen with chest wall pain and prescribed pain medication and antibiotics.

“Her health just started going downhill," Ely told FOX40. "It got to the point where she couldn’t even go up and down a flight of stairs without getting out of breath.”

Just a couple of days later, Yunique returned to the same doctor who, once again, said her condition was minor and was probably just inflammation. However, Yunique’s mother was not satisfied and asked for an X-ray.

When days passed and the 15-year-old’s condition remained the same, her family began to worry.

“She felt nobody is helping her and she didn’t really understand what was going through her body but she knew something wasn’t right," Ely told Fox40

Then on Thursday, Yunique’s mother received an emergency message from her daughter.

"I NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL, I JUST PASSED OUT, I’M THROWING UP NOW," the message read.

Yunique’s older brother rushed her to the emergency room at San Joaquin General, where doctors found numerous blood clots in her chest. A few hours later, Yunique was pronounced dead.

Ely and her family have been looking for answers in the midst of their devastation.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Children's Hospital in Oakland and the family is anxiously waiting for the results.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to offset the cost of the funeral, which will take place in two weeks.

An administrator with the hospital told FOX40 that because of patient confidentiality they cannot comment on the incident.