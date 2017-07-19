Fired Chicago Official Sent Emails Describing City 'Safari' Where 'At Least One Kill and Five Crime Scenes' Are Guaranteed

A formed water department supervisor in Chicago is in hot water after racist and insensitive messages were found in his official city email account. On 4th of July weekend, the ex-official sent emails to his coworkers about a “Chicago Safari” which will include murder and crime.

Paul Hansen, who was fired after superiors discovered different unethical emails being sent from his work account, made fun of a series of shootings in Chicago’s roughest neighborhoods during Independence Day. In the emails, Hansen offered a “Chicago Safari” package with guarantees to see “at least one kill and five crime scenes” and “lots of animals in their natural habitat,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

The subject line of the email read “Chicago Safari Tickets,” according to the report, and in the body, Hansen wrote: “If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend this is what you missed.”

The email then went on to list different people who were shot in the South and West Side neighborhoods of Chicago.

“Remember all Chicago Safari packages include 3 deluxe ‘Harold’s Chicken’ meals a day,” Hansen’s email continued. “We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat. Call and book your Chicago Safari today.”

In the “promo,” Hansen included an image of four white people standing in safari gear and taking pictures of several black people who are trying to break into a car, according to the report.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the emails were discovered as a result of an ongoing investigation into Hansen using the same city email to negotiate the purchases and/or sales of at least four firearms and five cars.

Upon diving into his emails, officials also found messages that were written in “Ebonics” and an email with the subject, “As an apology - Paula Deen Opens Swimming Pool for Youth,” which included an image of a small Black child sitting in a bucket filled with water and holding a watermelon slice, according to the report.

Another email was called “Watermelon Protection” and it had an image of a Ku Klux Klan scarecrow guarding a field of watermelons.

Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson described the emails in his quarterly report as part as the ongoing investigation into Hansen’s use of government email, according to the Tribune.

Also on Hansen’s city computer was sexually explicit, age-restricted YouTube content and other sites he visited that had nothing to do with city business on “thousands of occasions,” Ferguson’s report noted.

Ferguson said that Hansen will be placed on the ineligible-for-rehire list.