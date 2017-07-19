A Family Vacation Turned Into a Nightmare When a 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot His Father During a Fight

While Daniel Lee Young, 40, of Birmingham, rode in the passenger seat of the rented car his wife drove, an altercation began with his son, Deontae Leqwan Young, 21, said special agent J.T. Ricketson, according to the Macon Telegraph .

A fight between father and son on the return trip home from a Florida vacation resulted in the tragic death of one man from Alabama.

Also in the car were Young’s other adult son, Deontae’s girlfriend and three young girls.

As the family drove late Tuesday night, a fight started between Daniel, who had been drinking, and Deontae.

“(Deontae Young) and his family were coming through from Orlando and he and his father got into some sort of altercation,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told the Macon Telegraph. “Apparently the father had been drinking pretty heavily that day.”

According to witnesses, Daniel Young reportedly told his wife to pull over in the emergency lane.

“The father comes over the seat, hitting the son, who pulled out a pistol and shot him there at the side of the interstate,” Deese said.

Just after 11:30 p.m., 911 received a call about a person shot on Interstate 75.

“Deontae fired at least two rounds and struck Daniel in the upper chest area,” Ricketson said. “He fell out into the road.”

When Byron police officer Robert Boutwell arrived, Daniel Young was lying in the right lane of the highway with his wife kneeling beside him, Ricketson said.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks pronounced Young dead at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday morning at the side of the highway.

Deontae Young was taken into custody, but was not charged with murder until Thursday morning, according to jail records.