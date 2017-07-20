Bizarre Case of Woman Convicted of Murdering Her Husband After Pet Parrot Says, "Don't F*cking Shoot,' in Victim's Voice

A Michigan woman was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of her husband. The only witness to the killing was the victim’s pet, who mimicked his final words.

The Newaygo County jury deliberated for nearly eight hours before finding Glenna Duram, 49, guilty on Wednesday for killing Martin Duram, 46. The victim was shot five times before Glenna turned the gun on herself in an attempted suicide attempt in May 2015, reported Fox 17.

Once Martin was killed, his ex-wife, Christina Keller, took ownership of the bird, who she said repeated his last words.

“Don’t f*cking shoot,” Bud the parrot said in Martin’s voice while in Keller’s presence.