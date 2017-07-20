Body Camera Captures the Moment an Officer Shoots Teen's Emotional Support Dogs Wagging Their Tails to Greet Him

The Minneapolis police department released the body camera video from an officer who shot and seriously wounded two service dogs earlier this month, reported CBS Minnesota.

The July 8 shooting occurred when Officer Michael Mays was responding to a false security alarm. During his initial report, Mays said the dogs charged him, yet the footage shows them to be quite calm in nature.

In the body camera footage, the first dog can be seen approaching the officer slowly with its tail wagging. After the officer shoots the animal in the face, the other dog dashes toward the officer and is hit by gunfire.

“I dispatched both of them,” the officer reports immediately after the shooting.

A surveillance camera from the yard captures Mays climbing the fence and going to the front door to speak with the dogs’ owner. The teenage resident, who accidentally tripped the alarm, opened the door.