Video of White Mayoral Candidate Angrily Telling Black Voters 'Go Back to Africa' in Disgusting Rant

A mayoral candidate St. Petersburg, Florida, came under fire after he was recorded telling Black activists from the Uhuru movement to “go back to Africa.”

"My advice to you, if you don't like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport. Go back to Africa. Go back to Africa. Go back!” he continued.

"Mr. Nevel, you and your people talk about reparations. The reparations that you talk about, Mr. Nevel, your people already got your reparations. Your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama," Congemi said while pointing at the audience.

During the Tuesday debate, mayoral candidate Paul Congemi became offended after he was told he was a "non-factor" in the race. He then verbally attacked members of the Uhuru movement and their candidate, Jesse Nevel, reported Fox 13 News.

After his rant, another mayoral candidate shouted "non-factor" at candidate Congemi.

Once the tirade went viral, Congemi attempted to clear his name by telling the Washington Post he wasn’t talking to all Black people, just the ones in the room.

Congemi told the Post that Nevel, who is white, and his Uhuru movement followers are “unhappy about the whole system in America.”

“I had never met Jesse Nevel until last night,” Congemi told the Washington Post on Wednesday. “It’s obvious he is a self-hating white man.”

Nevel’s campaign is backed by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, which believes in reparations to heal injustice and inequality. Nevel has a campaign slogan that reads: “Unity Through Reparations.”

In addition, Congemi said he has “nothing against African-Americans who are doing their best here in America.”

Despite recent controversy, Congemi has no plans on backing out of the race, and if he loses, he will continue to run.

“I’ll run again in 2019 and, God willing, if I’m alive in 2021, I’ll run then too,” he told the Washington Post. “I intend to keep running and running and running.”