Disgusting Video Shows Teens Yelling, 'Ain’t Nobody Finna Help You, You Dumb Bitch,' as Disabled Man Drowns to Death

In a video posted to Facebook, teens in Cocoa, Fla., watched and laughed as a 32-year-old disabled man drowned in a pond last week, police said.

“[The teens] were telling him they weren’t going in after him and that ‘you shouldn’t have gone in there,’” Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department, told Florida Today. “He started to struggle and scream for help and they just laughed. They didn’t call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming ... for someone to help him.”

The video, released by the state attorney’s office Thursday, shows Jamel Dunn drowning while the teens laugh and say they are not going to help him, reported the Associated Press.

In the video that was later shared by Dunn's sister on social media, the teens can be heard yelling several disturbing and inhumane things at the victim.

"Get out the water, you gonna die," said one.

“Ain’t nobody finna help you, you dumb bitch,” another shouts.

When Dunn screams for help, the teens began laughing. "You bitch, you shouldn't have gotten in there," one of them said.



And when Dunn's head finally went under the water for the final time, one of the teens asked, "Bro, you scared to see a dead person?"



They laughed as one of them said, "Oh, he's dead."



Another said, "He ain't coming back up."



"RIP," one of them said.

Police say that Dunn went to the pond after an argument with his fiancee that occurred about 10-15 minutes before the incident. After the fight, his fiancee then left to run errands. Dunn then walked into the water.

Dunn’s fiancee filed a missing-person report after but police did not locate Dunn's body until July 12.

Police have identified and spoke to the five unidentified teens who stood and watched Dunn drown. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe said that while their actions were “utterly inhumane and cruel,” criminal charges of negligence can't be filed because state law doesn’t require people to give or call for help when someone is in distress.

Dunn’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.