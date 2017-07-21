Disturbing Details Emerge in Case of Couple Who Abducted and Raped a Pregnant Woman in Front of Her Daughter

A couple in Florida was arrested in Lee County deputies after holding a pregnant woman and her daughter captive for 11 days.

Manuel Escobar, 32, of Lehigh Acrea and his girlfriend, Talhia Ortiz, 23, are being held in a Lee County Jail without bond, reported Fox 4 Now. Police said Escobar kidnapped and raped the unidentified victim, who was 18-weeks pregnant, in front of her daughter. Ortiz acted as Escobar’s accomplice.

Detectives met with the victim at Healthpark Hospital, where she talked about what led up to the terrifying ordeal. Deputies said the victim knew Escobar and the two had an argument on the phone, which led to a physical altercation outside her home.

Escobar beat the woman and dragged the woman and her daughter to his car.

The mother and daughter were then brought to Escobar’s home, where he and Ortiz beat the woman, choked her to the point of blacking out, threatened her with a hammer and raped her multiple times. All of the violence endured by the victim took place while her daughter was present.

Deputies say Escobar asked Ortiz to kill the victim.

On Monday, deputies say Escobar went to work and left behind car keys, so the victim took the opportunity for her and her daughter to escape.

When questioned by deputies, both Escobar and Ortiz claimed the sex was consensual.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the ages of the victim or her daughter.