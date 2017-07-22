Protesters Take Over Minnesota Mayor's Press Conference After Police Chief Resigns Over Justine Damond Shooting Death

Tension in Minneapolis is running high and it all culminated during a news conference on Friday evening (July 21) after the city’s police chief resigned.

Protesters reportedly drove Mayor Betsy Hodges from the room she was giving a press conference at during her announcement of police chief Janee Harteau’s resignation. Her departure from the force comes less than a week after Australian yoga teacher Justine Damond was gunned down by a Minneapolis officer after she called police about a sexual assault.

While Hodges was reading her prepared statement, a protester in the back of the room yelled "your department has terrorized us enough" and called for Hodges to also step down.

The shouting from protesters continued for a while before Hodges tried to regain control of the press conference by speaking to the angry protester and attempted to continue on with her statement. Subsequently, a group of protester began chanting “bye bye Betsy” and eventually the mayor walked out.

That’s when the protesters took over the room and held their own press conference. They told everyone who would listen their problem with the city’s police department and city administrators.

A group of protesters also formed outside of city hall, following a march through Minneapolis.

Check out what happened below.