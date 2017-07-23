Eight Victims Of Human Trafficking Including Young Children Found Dead In Truck In A Walmart Parking Lot

Eight people have reportedly been found dead after they were locked inside a non-air conditioned truck without water in what authorities are describing as a human trafficking incident.

According to MySanAntonio.com, Two children were among the dead and a total of 38 people were found in the truck, which didn’t have working air conditioning among temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in San Antonio. All people discovered were rushed to nearby hospitals, 20 of whom were classified as in “extremely critical or very serious condition.”

One more person died while at the hospital, making the total of nine who perished. The driver of the truck, identified as 60-year-old James Mathew Bradley Jr. from Clearwater, Florida, has been arrested.

Initially, the truck was discovered on Sunday morning (July 23) after a Walmart worker was approached by one of the victims and was asked for some water. The employee compiled but then called police.

“We're looking at a human trafficking crime this evening,” police Chief William McManus said who described the disturbing discovery “a horrific tragedy.”

The Department of Homeland Security has joined an investigation into the case and called the deaths a “stark reminder of why human smuggling networks must be pursued, caught and punished.”