Black Waitress Disgusted After White Patron Handed Her a Menu With a Swastika Drawn on It and Her Boss Did Nothing

A Black waitress working a private event in Georgia was infuriated when a guest drew a swastika on a menu and handed it to her during her shift.

Shelley Sidney said she was waiting on a private party at Antica Posta on Thursday night when the incident occurred.

"I get to the last person in the party, and they give me a menu that has a swastika drawn it,” Sidney told WSB-TV.

Immediately after see the hateful message, Sidney told her boss and restaurant owner Marco Betti about the drawing and that she wanted him to kick out the guest. However, Betti instead cited freedom of speech and said he could not remove them.

"I was hurt and frustrated," Sidney told WSB.

Sidney returned to work the event, where she said she also heard a guest use the n-word and other derogatory comments.

"I was really in tears when I was overhearing the conversations, the private conversations of just how horrible Black people are, immigrants are, gay people are," Sidney told WSB.

Sidney went back to Betti and told him she would no longer serve the guests.

The restaurant's attorney, Manny Arora, said Betti acknowledged her request and put someone else on the party.

"As soon as she made any reference to anything inappropriate being overheard, Marco immediately asked her if she didn't want to wait on those folks and reassigned somebody else," Arora told WSB.

During the event, other staff members said they saw books displayed in the room and researched the author who was hosting the event. As it turns out, the author is known Holocaust denier David Irving.

Antica Posta’s attorney said the owner was unaware who he was.

"You don't check into people's backgrounds or their political beliefs before you agree to a reservation," Arora told WSB.

Sidney said she wanted her boss to be more sensitive and empathetic to her and the diverse staff.

"He never told them that they had to leave," Sidney said. "I think that it's unacceptable for this to be able to go on. It's 2017."

Sidney also claimed her boss has asked her not to come to work the last two days, yet Arora said Sidney still has a job if she so chooses.