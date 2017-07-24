Strangers Raise Money for Surgery to Remove 40-Pound Keloid From Man's Face

After suffering from keloids on his face for several years, a security guard has undergone life changing reconstructive surgery.

Crowell attempted to have the keloids removed but the first two surgical attempts were unsuccessful and resulted in the masses coming back even larger. When he tried to have the tissue removed a third time, his medical insurance provider refused to pay because they considered the procedure to be for cosmetic reasons, reported WHNT News.

Keloids often are lumpy or ridged scar tissue that rises after an injury, surgical incision or acne.

Keith Crowell, 56, of Milwaukee was cut by a barber almost 13 years ago. After being nicked, he began to develop unsightly keloids on his face. The cuts grew to 40-pound masses of flesh that overtook much of his neck.

His story was then covered by the local news and people decided to raise the money for Crowell to receive surgery.

Fox6 News viewers in Milwaukee raised over than $25,000 through a GoFundMe page for Crowell.

"It takes my breath away," Crowell told Fox6.

In May 2017, Crowell went to a plastic surgeon and had surgery to remove masses from one side of his face. He recently came to New York to complete the final phase of his surgery.

Crowell spent five days in New York for his surgery and radiation treatment. He has since returned home keloid free.

"I feel a lot lighter. It's a lot of weight off my shoulders. I'm energetic. I feel more of myself. I feel more alive," Crowell told Fox6.

Crowell is still healing and doctors say there's a 96 percent chance the keloids will not return. He said the support and care offered to him is something he'll never forget.

"Thank you. Thank you for your support and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you've done for me," Crowell told Fox6.