Teen Who Live Streamed Car Crash That Killed Her Little Sister Pleads Not Guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, who was accused of driving drunk and getting into an accident that killed her sister all while live streaming to YouTube, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to half a dozen criminal offenses, including gross vehicular manslaughter, reported the Los Angeles Times .

Sanchez faces charges of felony manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Merced County district attorney’s office.

The teen was also charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury and two additional counts of driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

“The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant’s own recording, is disturbing and shocking,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Harold Nutt said in a statement to the LA Times. “The Merced County district attorney’s office will do everything in its power to see that justice is done in this matter.”

Speaking on Sanchez’s behalf, her public defender, Ramnik Samrao, pleaded not guilty to all counts. Outside the courtroom, Samrao told reporters Sanchez “feels absolutely terrible” but also added that it remains unclear if a crime happened.

“We don’t know that she was drunk, that’s the allegation,” Samrao said outside the court room.