White 18-Year-Old Cheerleader Arrested for Burying Her Newborn Called a 'Good Girl' by Lawyer

An 18-year-old cheerleader in Ohio was called a "good girl" by her lawyer after she was arrested for killing a newborn baby.

According to Fox News, Brooke Skylar Richardson was charged with reckless homicide on Friday after remains of a newborn baby were found in her backyard. Richardson was accused of killing the baby after a medical exam determined the child “was not a stillborn baby,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told Fox News.

The baby’s remains were found earlier this month after a doctor’s office received a tip. Although the remains were recently discovered, they’ve reportedly been buried for more than two months, according to Lieutenant John Faine of the Warren’s County Sheriff’s Office.

“Law enforcement is continuing to treat this as an ongoing investigation,” Fornshell told Fox News.

Richardson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday while the prosecutor's office is still waiting on the coroner to determine the baby’s official cause of death.

Charles Rittgers, attorney for the teenager, told reporters that Richardson is a “good student” who recently graduated from high school.

“She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or smoker,” Rittgers said. “By all measures, a very good girl who helped children... She’s by all means a very good person.”

Richardson was bonded out of the Warren County Jail. Her preliminary hearing date was set for Aug. 1.