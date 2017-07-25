Crazy Video Shows Naked Man Covered in Blood Who Cut Off His Own Penis Running Through Neighborhood

Witnesses in Chicago recorded disturbing footage of a man who appeared to be on drugs running around naked and covered in blood after reportedly cutting off his own penis.

While the man stammers around, the witnesses say “calm down.” Officers from the Chicago Police Department arrive on scene and the man begins screaming at them. At one point, he charges at a female officer standing in the middle of the road.

In the video filmed Monday evening, the unidentified man, who is bleeding heavily from his genitals, shouts and swears at people behind a gate.

As the witnesses look on at the scene, one of them can be heard saying, “Oh my God, bro. Shoot his a**. Shoot that mother f**ker. This is a time when you shoot people!”

Eventually the man gets up from the ground and charges again at an officer, who quickly pulls of a Taser and fires.

The person behind the camera then shouts as the clip ends with the man lying on the ground in front of the officers. It is unknown whether the man was arrested and where he was taken following the incident.