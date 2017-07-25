Heartbroken Parents of Teen Who Streamed Gruesome Car Crash as Her Little Sister Lay Dying Say Their Lives Are Ruined

The California parents of both the driver who live streamed a deadly crash and the 14-year-old victim who died opened up about how the viral tragedy has altered their life.

Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez have one daughter facing homicide charges in jail and another daughter they will never see again. Their 18-year-old daughter Obdulia Sanchez faces several charges in connection to Jacquelin Sanchez’s death as well as DUI charges.

For both parents, this tragedy has turned their life into a nightmare and they believe their daughter Obdulia, also known as Lula, is in serious need of help.



"I think she doesn't know what happened," Nicandro told ABC 7. "What I think is she knows she's done something wrong. Because she knows, and that's what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister."

