Heartbroken Parents of Teen Who Streamed Gruesome Car Crash as Her Little Sister Lay Dying Say Their Lives Are Ruined

The California parents of both the driver who live streamed a deadly crash and the 14-year-old victim who died opened up about how the viral tragedy has altered their life.
Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez have one daughter facing homicide charges in jail and another daughter they will never see again. Their 18-year-old daughter Obdulia Sanchez faces several charges in connection to Jacquelin Sanchez’s death as well as DUI charges.
For both parents, this tragedy has turned their life into a nightmare and they believe their daughter Obdulia, also known as Lula, is in serious need of help.
"I think she doesn't know what happened," Nicandro told ABC 7. "What I think is she knows she's done something wrong. Because she knows, and that's what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister."
Officers believe Obdulia was driving under the influence when her sister Jacquelin and 14-year-old Manuela Seja were sitting in the back seat without a seat belt. When the car swerved across several lanes into a ditch, both girls were ejected through the back window. Manuela survived and Jacqueline was killed, which Obdulia also recorded.
"The video is very disturbing, both to us as people who do this for a living," a California Highway Patrol officer told ABC. "It's very disturbing to us because of the callous nature of her actions, both leading up to this tragedy and in the immediate aftermath."
Instead of celebrating Jacquelin's confirmation Saturday at their church, the Sanchez family is planning a funeral. They say Jaquelin wanted to be an actress or singer and was going into the 10th grade.
