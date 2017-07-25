Two-Year-Old's Dead Body Found Floating in Pool After He Went Missing During a Wedding

On Sunday night, the family of Marquavias Thweak, 2, hosted a wedding reception at their home, reported AL.com . About 50-70 people attended the gathering, wherein they believe Marquavias disappeared.

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, discovered the dead body of a two-year-old floating in a pool after his family reported him missing on Monday morning.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, Marquavias’s family called to report him missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday, yet they said he’d been missing for about 45 minutes prior to the call. Once police arrived, the child's mother said she had last seen Marquavias by the pool.

The Birmingham officers, the department's K-9 Unit and officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched the property and pool several times thoroughly, Edwards said. Although Birmingham Fire and Rescue searched the pool using infrared technology, no body was initially found.

Officers then tried to go into the home to search for the missing child, but Edwards said the family would not allow police inside.

"If you have a two-year-old missing, you're going to be 125 percent cooperative... most normal parents would say, 'Everything is open,'" Edwards told AL.com.

While police worked for hours to obtain search warrants for the home, an officer walked back to the pool and saw a child floating in the water.

"It's kind of interesting," Edwards told AL.com. "There was a time where we didn't have eyes on the pool after we searched it. Anything could have transpired then."

Edwards said it was "mysterious" that the child was found in the pool after police had searched it several times earlier in the morning.

Marquavias's body was taken by the coroner for an autopsy and Edwards said police are hoping for "clarity on the cause of death."

Edwards is also hoping the truth comes out about what happened because he still has a lot of question marks.

"We've got some questions and concerns," he said. "We should not be standing here talking about the death of a two-year-old in a pool when there were plenty of adults around."