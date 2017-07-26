Here's Why the Man Who Raped a Mentally Impaired 14-Year-Old Will Only Serve 180 Days in Prison

A 19-year-old man from Minneapolis who was convicted of raping a mentally challenged 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Damarlo R. Crawford walked his victim, who had an IQ of 57 at the time of the assault, home from school in September 2016. Once they arrived, he asked her if she had ever been kissed, he then stripped her from the waist down and proceeded to rape her, reported the Star Tribune.

Last week during sentencing, Judge Lisa Janzen of the Hennepin County District Court credited Crawford for the 82 days he spent in jail since his arrest. A prison term of four years was stayed. This means Crawford only has to serve less than 100 more days.

Janzen also ordered Crawford, who pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, to register as a predatory offender, enroll in a treatment program, provide a DNA sample to authorities and have no contact with minors other than his siblings.

Crawford was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and firearms during his five years of probation.

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called the sentence “a negotiated resolution to the case, agreed upon by the family.”

“It includes incarceration time, another 48 months in prison hanging over him if he fails during his five years of probation, registration as a predatory offender and sex offender treatment,” Freeman said in a statement given to the Tribune. “While the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines call for a prison sentence, given the circumstances of the case and the desires of the family, this is the best resolution.”