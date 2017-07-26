Prayers Up: Popular Barber to Kevin Durant and Future Tragically Killed in Botched Robbery

A New York City barber who has been known to shape up celebrities like Kevin Durant and Future was fatally shot in the head Tuesday during a botched robbery. After Zanu Simpson, 32, left Breezes Island Grill in Queens, he got into his white BMW X5, where he became the target of a robbery, reported New York Daily News.

A woman who witnessed the crime told police she saw a man in a charcoal gray hoodie lean into the driver’s side window and repeatedly punch Simpson. She then heard gunshots as she drove past. When the woman turned around and drove back past the car, she saw Simpson slumped over in his seat. Police said Simpson was shot in the head three times. Authorities found the victim’s gold ring, glasses and cash next to the car. Police also found a gun believed to be the murder weapon. The gunman ran off and police were still on the hunt for him late Tuesday. Simpson’s death came about 12 hours after he posted lyrics from hip-hop star Meek Mill’s “1942 Flows” on Instagram.

After the robbery, Simpson was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Simpson, who worked with his brother at the Strickly Skillz Barbershop in Hollis, was a beloved member of the community. “That was like my other half,” his brother Samuel Simpson told the Daily News. “Everybody says we looked alike. They always called us twins.” The Jamaican-born barber, known to his friends as “Z,” graduated from Bayside High School and had more than 16,000 followers on Instagram. Simpson would often share amazing photos of his skills as a barber.

Written by Rachel Herron