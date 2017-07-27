White Teen Who Lied About Abduction and Rape by Three Black Men Indicted on Felony Charges

A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Breana Rachelle Harmon for two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record, reported KXII.

The Texas teen who falsely claimed she was abducted and raped by three Black men in March has received several felony charges.

Harmon told Denison cops that she had been raped by two Black assailants, while a third held her down, according to the Herald Democrat.

In her story, Harmon said she had been abducted and taken into the woods by the suspects who wore ski masks. She also told authorities that the men threatened to sexually assault her again if they caught her.

Harmon also ran into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear. When doctors performed a physical examination on Harmon, they determined she did not have injuries consistent with her claims.

After an investigation, Denison police determined that no offense had been committed and that Harmon had falsified her report to law enforcement.

Three of the charges are third degree felonies for which Harmon could face up to two to 10 years in prison along with a $10,000 fine. The fourth charge is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine. Harmon faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

“Ms. Harmon was originally arrested for the misdemeanor offense of False Report to a Peace Officer,” Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown told KXII. “That charge was a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. However, the more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits the elements of these higher charges. What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”