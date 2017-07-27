Why Was 16-Year-Old Aries Clark Fatally Shot by Police Outside an Arkansas Youth Center?

A 16-year-old boy in Arkansas died after being shot by police outside a youth shelter in Marion. Although police have released few details, an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting of Aries Clark.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night outside the East Arkansas Youth Services. Arkansas State Police said in a release that Marion police officers responded to the shelter at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday and "moments later" it was reported that a teenager had been shot by officers.

State police said Wednesday that Aries Clark died overnight at a Memphis hospital.

The facility director confirmed that Clark had previously received services from the facility, yet he was not in the system as a current resident, reported KATV.

Although police and the state's Department of Human Services haven’t revealed why officers had been called to the shelter, they did confirm that two officers were on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.

East Arkansas Youth Services is a nonprofit that "provides positive alternatives to institutionalization" for at-risk children. Madelyn Keith, the non-profit's executive director and CEO, said in a Facebook post that no one in the facility was injured as a result of the shooting.

"We also request your prayers for our operations and specifically for all individuals and entities involved in this incident. In turn we also offer our sincere prayers for all affected by this event," wrote Keith.

Arkansas State Police will handle the investigation into the shooting and said they will hand the results of their investigation over to state prosecutors. Based on the finding, prosecutors will then determine if they should file charges against the officers.