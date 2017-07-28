Woman Arrested for Revenge Porn After Posting Naked Pictures of Her Ex-Boyfriend to Facebook

A 38-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas, faces a charge of publishing intimate material after she posted naked photos of her ex-boyfriend on Facebook, reported the San Antonio Express-News .

Traci Lorraine Aragon, who is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $2,000 bond, made the revenge porn postings after her unidentified boyfriend ended their relationship.

After the breakup, Aragon sent several nude photos of him to his friends and posted them on Facebook, police said.

When he asked her to remove the photos from Facebook, she allegedly ridiculed and insulted him and said she would "blast him" if he messes with her.

Once he reported the revenge porn to police, officers took screen shots of the postings and text message conversations between the two, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Aragon's arrest and later booked her into jail.