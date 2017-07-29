Heartbreak After Two Beautiful Spelman Students Tragically Die In Car Accidents Less Than A Week Apart

Two young women from Spelman College died in two different car accidents last week.

Erica Lanier, a senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, died on Wednesday (July 19) after the car she was riding in got into an accident. The driver, Alexis Sims, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and DUI, according to 11 Alive, WXIA.

Police claim Sims was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and fence. Sims was reportedly a good friend of Lanier’s and the family of the young woman is not mad at the driver, who was injured in the accident.

Lanier was an education studies major at Spelman and a founder of the teen mentoring program Gifted Girls of Grace.

Princess Yates was the other girl from Spelman to peril in an car accident. The 19-year-old was in a wreck on July 21 in Monrovia, Liberia. 11 Alive is reporting that Yates had withdrawn from Spelman in order to leave the country and celebrate her grandmother’s 90th birthday.

The young woman was previously a double-major in engineering and environmental science. According to eyewitnesses, the Staten Island native was refused treatment at the hospital because “she had no money on her.”

A couple of fundraisers have been established to help bring Yates’ body back home to the United States.