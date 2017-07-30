Here’s All The F***ed Up Ways Trump’s Administration Could Make Your Internet Service S****ier

Net Neutrality is the basic principle of the internet, it’s the expectation that our Internet Service Providers (ISP) and government will not control the speed and data flow of the sites we visit. We expect freedom while we use the internet. We expect freedom when we create our own sites. We expect equal footing on the internet without discrimination. That’s what Net Neutrality is.

Unfortunately our government, specifically through the Trump administration is threatening to destroy Net Neutrality. Allowing our Internet Service Providers such as Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast absolute control of our data. This would allow the providers to control the speed of sites or prohibit the content all together.

You may have noticed that your favorite sites (Amazon, Google, Netflix) were moving slower than usual. This was an example to show what would happen if Net Neutrality was destroyed. Our ISP would be able to charge these sites in order for them to operate as they normally should. These big companies that are speaking out are the ones who will be attacked first, but it will start a domino effect. Once they control the larger companies there’s nothing stopping them from attacking smaller sites.

The main question is, how will this affect me personally? It’s a lot more direct than you might think, especially for people of color. The current neutral internet allows all sites equal footing. Unlike outside media, people of color are offered the same barrier of entry for content on the internet. We have been discriminated, ignored, and misrepresented in the media. With the internet we are allowed the same opportunity, the same capacity as everybody else to have our voices heard. Nobody controls what content can and cannot be promoted. With the loss of this equal ground and the allowance of Internet Service Providers control they could block any message they want to. Whether it’s a protest organization, a blog discussing social justice, or a message that they just don’t agree with they can block it.

The idea of an open/neutral internet allows people of color to bypass traditional media. Which is so important in this age. It also allows us to organize and communicate and express our ideas without being censored. If a service provider didn’t agree with this article they could slow this site down or block it all together. Any content that is created could be controlled. The possibilities are unfortunately endless.

It will also affect those who own small businesses that directly rely on the internet. It would create more disparity between the larger companies and the smaller ones. Because these small businesses would lose their equal opportunity they would lose business. It would be impossible to compete with a site who could afford to pay extra to these providers in order for their sites to work. If you didn’t pay the speed of your data and the content of your site would be controlled and there wouldn’t be anything you could do about it. It creates a high barrier of entry which has been a plague for people of color. Especially compared to the current form of internet where there is no barrier to entry. Everyone is equal.

As I mentioned earlier this attack is being led by the Trump administration, specifically the current FCC chairman Ajit Pai. His plan is to basically abolish Net Neutrality and hope that our providers won’t screw us over too badly. And if you’ve dealt with your provider you probably don’t trust them too much. I urge you to check out this website on what you can do to fight back. It’s a quick process and you’d be helping keeping the internet as it currently is. http://act.freepress.net/sign/internet_NN_trump

Also they’re messing with my Netflix.