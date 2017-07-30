This Retired Man Built A 20,000 Sq. Ft. Mansion For All Of His Family And Friends

Reggie Van Lee’s been fortunate to live a rewarding life, and instead of riding off into the sunset years of his retirement alone, he’s making sure his family and friends will be with him at all times.

A former Alvin Ailey dancer and recent retiree of a Houston consulting firm, Lee decided he’d build a 20,000-square-foot mansion for him, his sisters and their husbands and a few of his other friends.

Each person living at the new home has their own living room, kitchen and laundry facility, along with two bedrooms and a bathroom for each bedroom. The home also has a mini hair salon, a chapel and a pool for Lee’s grandkids.

The 59-year-old man told Fox 26 Houston that as much as his family and friends are thankful for their new luxurious home, he’s as thankful for their company and says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“As much as people say ‘Oh, that’s so nice of you to do this for your sisters’ they have no idea the joy I get myself.” he said of the home and his family.

Reggie Van Lee also says he got the idea of the family living set up after visiting the Kennedy compound in 1976. Over 40 years later, he’s been able to fulfil his dream.

Watch a local news package on the new home below.