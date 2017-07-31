Police Hunt for Man Accused of Setting Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire in Front of Her Children During Fight Over Cigarettes

Police in Hialeah, Florida, are searching for a man accused of dousing his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and setting her on fire Thursday.

According to WSVN, Noel Grullon, 32, allegedly burned his unidentified girlfriend, leaving her with second degree burns on her upper torso. Grullon’s actions came after the couple engaged in a verbal argument, said police. During the fight, the victim went outside to calm herself down and when she went back inside, she was set aflame.

“They start arguing over silly matters. I think over a pack of cigarettes or something,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby told WSVN. “She runs to the bathroom quickly, takes her shirt off and jumps into the shower, is able to extinguish this fire, but still, she got second degree burns all over her chest and her neck.”

Police also said the victim’s children, ages 1 and 4, were present when the attack occurred. Grullon and the victim have been together for six months and she is currently carrying his child.

According to officials, Grullon fled in a 2007 black Ford pickup truck with the Florida tag HVDE62.

Grullon was recently released from prison after serving 12 years for armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.