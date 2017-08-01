Video of 24-Year-Old With Hearing Loss Overcome With Emotion After Singing for the First Time With New Hearing Aids

An aspiring singer who suffered from hearing loss was recorded holding back tears the moment she received new hearing aids. The Atlanta singer, who could not hear her voice properly for nearly 10 years, sang for the first time in an emotional viral video.

Jekarra Gaines, 24, has always wanted to be a singer and she was distraught when her hearing disappeared in her left ear at age 15.

“I was devastated,” she told DailyMailOnline. “It changed my whole life. But I practiced and adjusted.”

Gaines said that although she had only been affected by hear left ear, a recent trip to the doctor revealed her hearing in her right ear was also weakening.

The singing hopeful was told she could either get cochlear implants, which are costly, or hearing aids in both ears. Afraid of how people would judge her new disability, Gaines tried to keep it a secret.

“I didn't tell people because I didn't want people to pity me or treat me like I was handicapped,” she told DailyMailOnline. “I always talked to people on my right side and learned to read lips also.”

In order to raise money to regain her hearing, Gaines started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her hearing aids that would cost $4,000 for both ears. After they were installed, Gaines started to sing and was overwhelmed with emotion.