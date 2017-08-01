'Cash Me Ousside' Teen Breaks Into Tears as Father Reads Statement During Her Sentencing After Pleading Guilty to Multiple Charges

The 14-year-old who became famous after her catch phrase "Cash Me Ousside" went viral was sentenced to five years probation on Tuesday, reported the Palm Beach Post .

Last month, Danielle Bregoli pleaded guilty to five charges including grand theft, grand theft auto, marijuana possession and filing a false report.

As part of her plea deal, Bregoli will be put on probation until she is 19.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Lou Delgado allowed Bregoli to carry out her probation in California, where she has been living for the past few months. During the hearing, Bregoli became emotional when her father read a statement about her fame being exploited.

“I’m afraid of what she’s being pushed into and who’s profiting from it,” said Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz.

Under the conditions of Bregoli’s probation, she will have a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, 100 hours of community service and will be attending school full time.

The judge also ordered Bregoli to take courses in sexual education, domestic violence and anti-theft.