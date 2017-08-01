20-Year-Old Mother Arrested for Driving 120 MPH With Her Unrestrained 1-Year-Old in the Car

Dallas Police arrested a woman whom they accuse of street racing on Sunday while her 1-year-old child sat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Keirra Beatty, 20, was taken into police custody after running into an embankment and eventually hitting a wooden telephone pole at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, according to WFAA8.

The 13-month-old, who was unrestrained in the seat, was unhurt and received no visible injuries after being taken to the hospital for evaluation. According to police, Beatty’s child was being held by a passenger in the backseat.

Court reports indicate that Beatty was traveling at speeds up to 120 miles per hour, more than 50 mph over the speed limit, reported The Drive.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement which said Beatty "knowingly engaged in a street race with another unknown vehicle and failed to properly secure the infant child in a child safety seat."

The driver is said to have minor injuries after the incident and is currently in Dallas County jail on charges of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and endangering a child/criminal negligence.