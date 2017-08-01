Bizarre Details Behind Woman's Arrest for Stealing an Investigator's Gun While Filing a Complaint Against Police

Police in St. Louis have accused a woman of stealing a gun from an investigator while she went to the city’s civilian oversight board to file a complaint against the police department, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .

Latoca Lashai Davis, 27, was charged with a count of felony stealing by the Circuit Attorney's Office on Thursday.

According to police, video surveillance cameras caught Davis entering the investigator's office and when she exited, she had a gun, according to court documents.

The investigator involved, Aldin Lolic, kept a Sig-Sauer semi-automatic pistol in a bag in his office. It is unknown how Davis gained access to Lolic’s office and if she was unsupervised.

A police department spokeswoman said she could not detail the complaint Davis came to file because the department doesn't comment once the Circuit Attorney's Office issues charges.

Judge Barbara Peebles set Davis's bail at 10 percent of $10,000, which has been posted, according to court records.