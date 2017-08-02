Distraught Wife Fatally Shoots Husband in the Torso After Catching Him With Mistress

A woman in Houston has been charged with murder after fatally shooting her common-law husband, whom she found with another woman, on Tuesday, according to ABC 13 .

Houston police say Debra Davis, 58, sat in her car when she saw her husband, Rodney Johnson, 49, with the other woman.

Neighbors told police they heard arguing shortly before midnight and then gunshots rang out, reported KHOU.

Johnson, who was hit in his lower torso, was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died. After the shooting, Davis fled the scene. Johnson's friend was not hurt.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Davis turned herself in to police, authorities said.

Davis was charged with murder after she admitted to her role in Johnson's death.

