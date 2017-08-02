Video of a Black Woman Maneuvering Her Way From Three White Cops Is Blowing Up

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
For the first time in a while, a viral video involving a Black woman and police officers has people laughing.
In the video posted to Instagram, an unidentified woman is in the process of being detained by three different police officers and one plainclothes person. Although the city and circumstances of the video remains unknown, one thing we do know is that this woman was not trying to go to jail today.
While the officers seem to roughly handle the woman, she pulls out an NFL-style spin move and starts to run away. It's unknown if the officers caught up with her, but from the looks of it, her fast feet give them some true competition.
As the video's views started to rise, so did the number of people commenting "run girl run."
"He thought he was about to slam him one today not realizing that was a former track star lmao," wrote @quietconfidence.
Others could not help but applaud the move the woman pulled out of nowhere.
"Hit em with that Madden spin move," wrote @ashbreezyfbaby.
"Her wrist must be made of butter," commented @only_tia1
(Photo: Baller Alert)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
COMMENTS