Father Who Fatally Punched 2-Month-Old Son to Stop Him From Crying Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse

A Maryland father pleaded guilty to child abuse after being accused of fatally punching his 2-month-old son and burying the child in the woods.

On September 21, Antoine Petty, 33, of Upper Marlboro, punched his son, Antoine Flemons, to quiet his crying. Not only did Petty’s punch stop his crying, but it caused the infant to go unresponsive, reported the Washington Post.

Once Petty noticed the boy would not wake, he and the infant’s mother, Geneice Petty, left him in their black Lincoln Town Car hearse for 24 hours before burying him in a wooded area near a local high school.

The child was buried for nearly a month before relatives reported him missing. Maryland police questioned the parents, who led the investigators to the location where the baby was buried, police said.

Petty was convicted of first-degree child abuse resulting in death in, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The 33-year-old is scheduled for sentencing in October, according to the Washington Post.

Prosecutors said they intend to ask for the maximum prison sentence of 40 years for Petty.

“His actions were so in­cred­ibly heinous that he deserves every day of that prison sentence,” Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, told the Post. “This was a defenseless 2-month-old child. . . . Rather than consoling his son, he takes his son and beats him.”

Geneice Petty, 24, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She is awaiting trial.